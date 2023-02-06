Idris Elba is in Ghana, and his visit has been met with great excitement as many folks are eager to see the Holywood superstar

The actor paid homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace as part of celebrations for the first Akwasidae of the year, 2023

In a video that surfaced, a happy Idris is seen doing the traditional Kete dance while wearing an elegant Kente cloth

British-born Ghanaian actor, Idris Elba, was in Kumasi over the weekend after he touched down in Ghana and was welcomed by traditional Ashanti dancers. The dancers met Idris Elba with some beautiful Kete dance moves.

The actor was moved by the sweet moves and was compelled to partake in the traditional dance. Idris Alba was at the Manhyia Palace to pay homage to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, as part of celebrations for the first Akwasidae of the year, 2023.

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Asante celebration centred on ancestral reverence, remembrance, and acknowledgement of past kings and noble feats.

Elba impressed peeps as he did the elegant highly revered Kete dance, which is performed during festivals and special events. He clenched his fists and made energetic and rhythmic movements to the excitement of the local folks who watched on.

The actor showed his love for African culture and tradition with the dance and his gorgeous Kente outfit, complemented with gold ornaments. Videos of his performance were quickly shared on social media, with many people praising the actor for his skill and embracement of the Ashanti culture.

Idris Elba Wins Ghanaian Hearts

Ty Fire commented:

I see you bruh do your thing much blessings to you

writer_esther was impressed:

Akwaaba, Idris. The rich kente colours looks good on you. Beautiful tradition.

Richmanbaakop3 wrote:

They must come out with a movie with any of the Ashanti history

darladdo commented:

This guy is a Ghanaian. He is so comfortable in the cloth.

Idris Elba Shares Plan Of Building Film Studio In Ghana

In a related story, Idris Elba paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo as part of his visit to Ghana.

In his meeting with the president, he disclosed that his team has been working endlessly with the National Film Authority to establish an ultra-modern movie studio in the country.

The news has excited many Ghanaians as they take to social media to show their appreciation to the Hollywood star.

