Asantewaa caused a huge stir and set tongues wagging in the online community when she shared a behind-the-scenes video of a movie she was shooting

In the video, Asantewaa is seen romantically kissing a young man whiles the cameras are rolling

The video sparked debate among folks; whiles some argued it was wrong for Asantewaa to play such a role since she was married, others felt it was just a movie

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TikTok sensation Asantewaa has sparked controversy after a video of her kissing another actor on a movie set went viral.

The video, shared by Asantewaa on her TikTok page, shows the TikToker and an unidentified actor engaging in a steamy kiss, much to the surprise of many netizens.

Asantewaa Kissing On Set Photo Source: Asantewaa on TikTok and Instagram

Source: UGC

In the video, one of the producers could be heard saying Asantewaa and the actor were still kissing, although the cameras had stopped rolling.

The video caused a stir because Asantewaa is married, and many people felt the kiss was inappropriate. Many advised that she should not have taken the role, claiming it was disrespectful to her husband and their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The video sparked discussions on the ethics of a married person getting sexual in movie shoots. Some argued that it was a professional acting job, while others believed it was wrong for a married person to engage in such behaviour.

The debate brought up the issue of the line between personal and professional lives for celebrities and the impact of social media on personal relationships.

Some argued that celebrities were to be held to a higher standard and more mindful of their actions. In contrast, others believed celebrities had the right to separate their personal and professional lives. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to Asantewaa's video.

Asantewaa's Kiss Causes Stir

Emma Ifeanyi defended her:

Her husband knows abt this and is not complaining. Y’all talking cheat on ur partners low key. Let’s stop being Hypocrites

maame.aba604 commented:

How do married actors and actresses stay faithful in their marriages. cos ee

Aboagyewaa wrote:

I always say s3 I can’t marry an actor.. naa mentumi.. ei.. mo y3 ade3 papa herrr

Reksss667 commented:

If it’s true you’re married paa dea, your husband must be the best ei

Asantewaa React To Lady With Striking Resemblance

In another story, Asantewaa came across wedding videos of a young lady who shares a striking resemblance with her.

Asantewaa shared one of the videos on social media and expressed surprise at the lady's looks while congratulating her.

Many of the TikToker's followers who saw the video also agreed with their striking resemblance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh