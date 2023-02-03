A woman has caused a stir online after a video of her exchanging words with a bus conductor over transport fares surfaced online

In the TikTok video, the lady said the mate had added 50 pesewas to the transportation fare

Netizens who saw the video commended the old lady for ensuring that she is not cheated

An old white lady has got people talking online after she expressed displeasure over a transport fare being charged by a bus conductor of a commercial bus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @yaafilathe, the old lady was captured complaining to a policeman that the bus conductor often referred to as a mate had added unapproved 50 pesewas to the transport fare.

The old lady said the fare she typically pays for the route she plies was 4 cedis hence didn’t understand why the mate was charging 4 cedi.50 pesewas that day.

At one point, the policeman intervened and engaged the mate on the issue.

The disagreement continued later on in the vehicle as the white old lady and the mate were filmed exchanging words, moments before she got off the bus.

The 1 minute-14-second video which was captioned “Obroni make hot” sparked a huge reaction from netizens with many commending the old lady for ensuring that she was not cheated.

Miemie Grey:

She is right tho it's hard time we start making them know our stand

@marcoyrn:

wonte brofo wose )y3 difficult

Ericosm_official:

Obroni, kindly note that here the system is not working ooo.

theofosuwaa:

May we never lack data..cos everything is possible in my country

Hailey:

those circle-kaneshie mates are a different breed no respect

andrewsasante356:

it's better resolved with the police involvement then to pick up a fight

Mary the makola girl:

Tbh it’s 4.50 p. Some take 4 cedis mmom

Trotro returns passengers to lorry station over new fares

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that passengers aboard a commercial bus got a driver to return them to the bus station after an argument ensued over the recent adjustment in transportation fares.

The video posted on Twitter by @MelanatedKing21 showed a man questioning why only GH₵1 would be deducted from GH₵11 after the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the government had clearly agreed on a 15.3 per cent reduction

