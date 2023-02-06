Curvy Lady Wows Netizens As Video Of Her At Wedding Reception Drops: “She Is Natural”
- A Ghanaian lady got people talking after a video of her at a wedding reception surfaced online
- In a video on TikTok, the curvy lady smiled as she dazzled in a beautiful outfit for the occasion
- Netizens who saw the video gushed in awe with many pointing out that she is well-endowed
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A beautiful and curvaceous Ghanaian lady has got netizens going head over heels after a video of her at a wedding reception surfaced online
In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @timewithnanakwame, the beautiful dark-skinned lady dazzled as she made a grand entrance in her stunning outfit during the occasion.
During the event, she beamed with confidence as she sipped her drink and smiled at the cameras.
The beautiful bride was also not left out as she glowed, and she smiled upon noticing that friends, family and loved ones had come to make her day a memorable one.
Ghana Wedding: Outfit of pretty Ghanaian bride sparks reactions from netizens: “How will you hug your husband
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Ghanaians gush over beautiful guest
Netizens who saw the video were amazed at how beautiful the wedding invitees and the bride looked.
Others also singled out the curvaceous lady for praise with some gushing over how well-endowed she is.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 likes and 200 comments
Adubea Priscilla:
How I shouted Eeeeeeiiiiii
user9981940895265:
looks natural just dat e seamstress didn’t do a great job
Fuseina Halidu:
Those saying foam is not she’s been like this since… she was my mate in shs… Aburi Girls… everything is natural
priscadarkwah:
is natural dear, she is at koftown.
Com_fort❤
Everybody one everybody one only you p3 two why
It's very natural she was my senior in Aburi Girls’
Curvy guest deliver great dance moves
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady a gorgeous lady who attended her friend's wedding has recently sparked massive reactions on social media thanks to her dance moves at the ceremony.
The curvaceous lady was filmed in a video wearing a blue dress and dancing along with the bride and groom in the dance flow. The manner with which she kept shaking her 'behind' to the tune of the song being played got many talking on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh