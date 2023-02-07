Black Sherif linked up with Sarkodie on the set of a music video, and folks could not keep their eyes Blako's outfit

The young musician wore huge 90's style influenced trousers which got folks laughing and admiring his uniqueness

It was not the first time Black Sherif had made a bold fashion statement with his somewhat "odd" outfits

Budding Ghanaian singer/rapper, Black Sherif, caused a frenzy on social media after wearing a pair of oversized 90's style trousers on the set of a recent video shoot with Sarkodie. The Ghanaian rapper and songwriter is known for his bold fashion sense, and these trousers were no exception.

Black Sherif Links Up With Sarkodie With Huge Trousers Photo Source: Black Sherif

Source: Twitter

The statement piece, which features a cold, grey colour and a large cut-out in the knee area, immediately caught the attention of netizens, stirring up reactions on social media.

Fans were quick to comment on Black Sherif's daring fashion choice, with many expressing their admiration for his unique style.

Many hilariously asked where he got the outfit from as they marvelled at the size of the pants. The trousers were paired with a simple black t-shirt and fresh sneakers, making for a look that was both stylish and timeless.

For many, Blacko's combination of classic and contemporary elements in his outfit was a testament to his unique fashion sense and willingness to take risks with his personal style.

Black Sherif's Style Causes Frenzy

Kwamena commented:

Blacko is getting out of hands ooo wey trousers be this???

Ach_iaa❤️ wrote :

Not his trousers alone..that guy has his way of dressing bi

De-Love Bright Asare commented:

Sheriff never disappoint. Herrrrrr this trouser dea…. Aswear ooo

AdwoaAncy wrote:

where kraa does he get them to buybut I love him yah

Black Sherif Shaks Performs 'Soja' For Akufo-Addo

In another story, a video of Black Sherif performing to the personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) during their yearly event, WASSA has surfaced online.

He got the opportunity to greet President Akufo-Addo as he performed some of his greatest hits such as Soja, Kwaku The Traveller, among other top charting songs of his.

The annual event was held at the headquarters of the GAF on February 1, 2023, where personnel made merry and bonded as they spent time away from their normal duties.

Source: YEN.com.gh