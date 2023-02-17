TikTok star Erkuah Official, together with Wesley Kesse and Emma Ifeanyi, were guests on TV3's The Day Show, and they revealed how much they made a day on TikTok

During the interview, Erkuah revealed that she and other TikTokers were able to make over GH¢10k

The three social media sensations told their grass-to-grace stories and how they were able to make it to where they were today

TikTok sensation Erkuah, along with her fellow TikTokers Wesley Kesse and Emma Ifeanyi, recently made an appearance on The Day Show with host Berla Mundi, where they revealed the secrets of their success on the popular social media platform.

Erkuah, who has amassed a massive following of 4.9 million on TikTok with her entertaining and engaging videos, shocked the audience and the host with the revelation that she and her fellow TikTokers are able to make over GH¢10k in a single day through live streams. She added that they also make money through brand advertisements.

Speaking on the show, Erkuah said:

This is how we make our money. When people like brands come to us, and they want us to advertise something for them, I charge you and make a video for you. We do song promotions and also make money through streaming

Wesley Kesse and Emma Ifeanyi also shared their experiences, with Wesley revealing that he has been able to turn his passion for comedy, fashion and style into a successful brand on TikTok. Emma also shared how he was able to leverage his creativity and sense of humour to build a massive following.

The revelation of the massive earning potential on TikTok left host Berla Mundi stunned, with her remarking that app was amazing and a game changer for young folks and creatives.

For many netizens who watched the show, the success of Erkuah, Wesley, and Emma was a testament to the power of social media and the potential for young Ghanaians to make it big with the right mix of talent, creativity, and hard work.

