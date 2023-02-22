Asamoah Gyan lashed out at famous blogger and self-acclaimed critic Bongo Ideas regarding some comments he passed about Atsu

Whiles throwing vulgar insults at Bongo, Gyan made a statement that did not sit well with some residents of Sowutuom

Gyan, while beefing with Bongo, noticed that his Instagram location was Sowutuom and said his location said a lot about his behaviour

Former captain of Ghana's national football team, Asamoah Gyan, has made a statement which has been regarded as disrespectful by some residents of Sowutuom

On Tuesday, February 21 2023, Gyan launched a scathing attack on controversial social media personality Bongo Ideas.

The footballer lashed out at Bongo after the latter made what appeared to be light-hearted comments about the death of Christian Atsu, a former Ghanaian footballer who recently died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Bongo Ideas had tweeted sarcastically about seeing Atsu in a dream, which did not sit well with Gyan, who considered it disrespectful to the memory of the deceased footballer. Gyan took to his Instagram page to express his displeasure with Bongo's comments, raining down vulgar insults on the social media personality.

But in the heat of the moment, Gyan went a step further by making a statement that has not gone down well with some residents of Sowutuom, a neighbourhood in Accra, Ghana's capital city. The footballer suggested that Bongo's location, Sowutuom said a lot about his behaviour.

This comment sparked outrage among some residents of Sowutuom, who have accused Gyan of insulting their neighbourhood. Some have even called for the footballer to apologise for his remark.

Sowutuom Residents React To Asamoah Gyan's Comments

Founda__ said:

Asamoah Gyan should deal with Bongo and leave Sowutuom people alone, Medikal den ein people no do am anything please paaa.

LegonDblack commented:

Why he Dey add Sowutuom people?

Mister_Manaf wrote:

Lmao sowutuom niggas no do anything but dem catch stray bullet

