Ex-Black Stars player Steven Appiah has recalled fond memories of late footballer Christian Atsu

Appiah, who was pained about the demise of his former teammate, said Atsu had a very calm personality and was immensely talented

The former captain of the Black Stars said he and his colleagues were going to do everything possible to aid Atsu's family

Former Black Stars captain Steven Appiah has opened up about his fond memories of late footballer, Christian Atsu, describing him as a calm and affectionate person who was a joy to be around.

Appiah, who played alongside Atsu in the Ghanaian national team, praised the young footballer's immense talent and nicknamed him "Ghana's Messi" for his impressive dribbling skills.

Speaking about Atsu in an interview, Appiah reminisced about the days when they used to play trial matches among themselves at Bawaleshi park, noting that Atsu would often dribble everyone on the pitch, leaving his teammates in awe of his skills.

Despite his incredible talent, Appiah emphasised that Atsu was always a humble and down-to-earth person who was easy to deal with.

Tragically, Atsu died after falling victim to a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that happened in Antakya, Hatay Province, Turkey. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 18 2022, leaving his family and colleagues devastated.

In response to the news, Appiah, along with fellow Ghanaian football icons Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan and others, visited Atsu's family to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time.

Appiah expressed his deep sadness at the loss of Atsu, highlighting the impact that he had on those around him.

He also reiterated his commitment to helping Atsu's family in any way possible, emphasising that he and his colleagues would do everything in their power to support them during this time of grief.

