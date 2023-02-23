Dr Likee and crew paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu in a beautiful and emotional way

The crew were on a set, and before their shoot, Dr Likee asked them to say a prayer for Atsu, who lost his life after an earthquake hit Turkey

Many Ghanaians have praised Dr Likee for the kind and beautiful gesture as they paid tribute to the late player as well

Ghanaian actor and skit maker Dr Likee and his crew, known for their hilarious skits, showed a different side to themselves on set.

In a video, they took a moment to remember the late Christian Atsu, who lost his life in a tragic earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

On the morning of their shoot, Dr Likee and his crew gathered and said a touching prayer in memory of Christian Atsu.

The group paid their respects to the departed soul and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones. The entire crew was filled with grief and sadness as they mourned the loss of a life that was taken too soon.

The stars on set with Dr Likee, including Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra, Confion, and Awurama, all had sad faces as they mourned the late footballer.

As they finished their prayer, Dr Likee and his crew observed silence to honour Christian Atsu's memory. The usually energetic and boisterous group stood still, heads bowed, and hands clasped together. Some crew members even shed tears as they remembered the late football star.

Ghanaians Praise Dr Likee For Remembering Atsu

Fosuhemaa‍♀️ said:

So sad Dr likee you’ve show love

Mummy'sGirl wrote:

Aaaww this is very sad am never crying isn’t easy to lost ur lovely one

kasim

I can't control my tears anymore,hmm I know how difficult to be successful in football .cos am in the business.sorry bro may soul rest in peace

Lydia Forson Tries To Hold Back Her Tears As She Sees Atsu's Twin Sister Crying

In another story, Actress Lydia Forson has joined the many Ghanaian celebrities who have visited the family home of Christian Atsu to commiserate with the family.

Dressed in all black, Lydia Forson tried to hold her tears when she saw Atsu's twin sister break down.

The video has got many people talking as they wish them strength in these challenging moments.

