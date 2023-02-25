Abraham Twasam, elder brother of the late Christian Atsu, has replied to claims made by Nana Agradaa that his late brother was involved in black magic and that was the reason he did not survive the earthquake in Turkey

Responding to her in an interview on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, he urged her to be respectful in her utterances about his late brother Christian Atsu

He also added that Nana Agradaa knows nothing about his family and about her deceased brother

Abraham Twasam, elder brother of the late Christian Atsu, has replied to claims made by Nana Agradaa about his deceased brother being into ‘Black magic’ (Juju) while he was alive.

After news of Atsu's death hit social media, Nana Agradaa stated that God did not save him from the rubble after the tragic earthquake in Turkey because he was unrighteous.

Abraham Twasam and Christian Atsu. Photo Source: Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV and Getty Images

However, responding to these statements in an exclusive interview on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV, Abraham Twasam noted that he is aware of what people are saying about his late brother on social media and in the news.

He stated that Mama Pat, as she is affectionately called by many, is a grown woman, and he expected her to know better.

He added that if he were to respond to her in a violent manner, it may seem as though he is not a respectful man.

"She does not know us. She does not know our family," he stated in the interview.

Sharing some fond memories about his brother, Abraham Twasam hinted that his brother left home for Portugal at a very young age, 14.

He added that Atsu was nurtured like a white man while in Portugal, and there was no way he would have practised black magic.

“It’s because this has happened, and everyone says what they like. So, she (Nana Agradaa) also feels that she can share her thoughts. We don’t have anything to tell her (Nana Agradaa). It is God who sees and knows the heart of men,” he said.

