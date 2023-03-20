The wife of Christian Atsu has thanked Ghanaians for their hospitality and for spreading their arms to welcome her and her family

She said she hopes to return to Ghana soon because her stay with her family here in Ghana was easy and peaceful due to the overwhelming love from Ghanaians

Ghanaians who have been moved by the post have reacted to it and wished her well, and urged her to stay strong during these challenging times

Marie Claire, wife of the late footballer Christian Atsu has penned an emotional message to Ghanaians after visiting the country.

In a post shared by the wife of Christian Atsu, she thanked Ghanaians for welcoming her and making her stay in the country easy ad bearable.

Christian Atsu's wife Marie Claire, sends an emotional message to thank Ghanaians Photo source: @claireuk @utvghana

She also made posts to her Instagram story, talking about how grateful she and her family are to Ghanaians for the unexpected exhibition of genuine love from everyone.

See Christian Atsu's Wife's Message to Ghanaians below:

Ghanaians reacted to the post by Christian Atsu's wife,

sweetlikefinechoco commented:

We wish you strength! Ghana will always remember you and the children in prayers!!!❤️❤️❤️

staceysodokeh commented:

Sending you and the children hugs. Your husband was a good person . I'm sure he's smiling down on us from heaven. May he rest in perfect peace .❤️

konadu6219 commented:

Ghana loves you and the three angels❤️❤️❤️. May God be with you

swagman.josh commented:

Much love hopefully, Josh can represent Ghana one day at the World Cup stage

elle.mavis commented:

Sending you my prayers and strength. May God comfort you and your children. Your husband was a good fella, and all the testimonies that have been pouring out show you are a REALLY SUPPORTIVE WIFE.

Christian Atsu's wife cries whiles reading an emotional tribute to her late husband

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Marie Claire got Ghanaians reacting to an emotional tribute from her to her husband.

She said she was still in shock and sadness as her late husband did not go alone but took a part of her with him, which will forever be gone. Ghanaians sympathized with her and reacted to the emotional tribute from her to the ex-Blackstars and Hatayspor player.

