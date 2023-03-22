Medikal, in a video that has set tongues wagging on social media, wore a thick jeans jacket, t-shirt, oversized jeans and a ski mask in the scorching sun

The rapper was at the premises of 3FM for an interview, where the video was taken, and folks were surprised by his choice of outfit, considering the weather

Many peeps made jest at the rapper, dropping hilarious comments on social media

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has caused a stir on social media with his choice of outfit during a recent interview at the premises of 3FM.

In a video that has since gone viral, the artist can be seen wearing a thick jeans jacket, t-shirt, oversized jeans, and a ski mask, despite the scorching heat of the sun.

The video has attracted various comments from social media users, with some poking fun at the rapper's outfit choice while others expressing concern for his health.

Despite the criticism, Medikal's fans have defended his unique style, which often veers towards the unconventional. Medika's hardcore followers argued that his outfit was simply an expression of his personality.

It is not the first time Medikal's style has sparked a reaction on social media. The rapper has gained a reputation for his bold fashion choices, often pushing conventionality.

Medikal Causes Stir

fifimenz1000 asked:

He get AC for the shadda inside?

bortei defended Medikal:

People are saying hot weather, forgetting that he dropped from his full AC car and the studio he's entering too is full AC so he doesn't feel the hot

collinsbid514:

Ghana artiste dey like bola trousers now paa oo.. if i dress some, boys go sey ado yawa, because ano be popular..

Sylvia asked:

Why is he dressed like a criminal?

