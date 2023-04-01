Famous fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman, in an interview with Onua FM's Felecia Osei, stated that his biggest regret in life is piercing his ears

Osebo revealed that he pierced his ear in 1995 while in Europe to connect with his audience and match up to the extravagant club lifestyle

The fashionista said he decided to do away with the piercing in 1999 after being advised by a cab driver, adding that he was also stereotyped for the look

Popular Fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman has revealed that his biggest regret in life is a fashion statement that he made over 25 years ago - piercing his ears.

In an exclusive interview with Onua FM's Felicia Osei, the Ghanaian fashionista opened up about the decision he made while he was in Europe in 1995.

Osebo, who was a DJ at the time, admitted that he had pierced his ears to connect with his audience and to match up to the extravagant club lifestyle that he was living at the time. However, the fashion mogul has now revealed that he deeply regrets the decision, stating that it was a mistake that he wished he could undo.

The fashionista went on to say that he had decided to do away with the piercing in 1999 after receiving advice from a cab driver. Osebo also revealed that he had been stereotyped because of his look, which had a negative impact on his personal and professional life.

If I ever get the chance, I’ll close the hole but its not possible, he added.

Many Ghanaians reacted to his statements saying that his regret over the ear piercing showed that even the most iconic figures in the fashion industry and entertainment world have moments of self-doubt and regret.

Ghanaians Sympathize With Osebo

oppongagyeisandra said:

Hmmmm my bro too has regretted same

oppong.racheal wrote:

I really admire him from afar

Kojorichard reacted:

Even the biggest icons have regrets. I feel your pain Osebo

