Popular fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman sparked reactions once again with his unusual sense of fashion at the official launch of the Ghana music awards

The fashionista slayed in a black silk shirt, khaki trousers and an expensive pair of MSCHF Big Red Boot

A video of his outfit from the event surfaced on social media and it got folks talking about his unique look

Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown, famously known as Osebo The Zaraman, has once again left tongues wagging with his unconventional fashion sense at the official launch of the Ghana music awards.

Osebo Slays In Black Silk Shirt, Khaki Trousers And GH₵4k Boots Photo Source: Osebothezaraman

Source: Instagram

The flamboyant fashionista has always been known for his distinct style, and he did not disappoint at the recent event.

Osebo, who is renowned for pushing fashion boundaries, turned heads in a black silk shirt paired with khaki trousers and an expensive pair of MSCHF Big Red Boots. The outfit, which many described as an "unusual" choice, made a statement and turned him into the centre of attention at the event.

A video of his outfit quickly went viral on social media, with many people sharing their thoughts on his unique look. Some praised Osebo for his boldness and creativity, while others were not so sure about his choice of clothing.

Osebo's Fashion Style Turns Heads

sjyblogafrica wrote:

This is how someone dress and go to farm at my village ooo

pmills4u commented:

The first Ghanaian to rock these

elpatron072022 said:

Those guys with him nu, are they afraid to tell him

dontwix commented:

@osebo_thezaraman is the First Ghanaian Celeb to Rock the MSCHF Red Boots which costs $485 Dollars

Osebo Talks About His Pending Video With Cheddar

In another story, Osebo, said he has a way to beat Ghanaian millionaire and real estate mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar, also known as Cheddar.

He said that Cheddar is a much bigger opponent because he understands fashion and has money to fund the fashion beef if it happens.

He added that he is ever ready to challenge him to a fashion beef if Cheddar accepts the challenge, but he has a pending strategy for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh