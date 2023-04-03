Actor and church elder Yaw Dabo, in an interview with Zionfelix, revealed that he has stopped paying tithe because it is a very dangerous thing to play with

The actor stated that he does not want to incur the wrath of God as he may not be able to abide by the principles of tithing

Dabo mentioned that Christianity is full of many principles which, if one does not follow to the letter, could invite curses

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Renowned Ghanaian actor and church elder Yaw Dabo has made a shocking revelation about his stance on tithing during an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

Yaw Dabo Reveals That He Has Stopped Paying Tithe, Says He Does Not Want To Incur Curses Photo Source: Samuel Dabo

Source: Facebook

According to the actor, he has stopped paying his tithe as he considers it a very dangerous thing to play with. Dabo stated that he does not want to incur the wrath of God by not abiding by the principles of tithing, which he believes could invite curses.

Tithing is a fundamental principle in many Christian denominations and involves giving 10% of one's income to the church or other charitable causes.

It is considered a vital part of the Christian life, and according to Dabo, failure to comply with this principle could lead to divine punishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dabo, who is a respected church elder, added that he takes his faith very seriously and has decided to take a break from tithing until he feels confident that he can abide by its principles without risking divine punishment. Dabo said for now, he does good deeds with the money he earns as a form of tithing.

Ghanaians Agree With Yaw Dabo

mac TV commented:

Everything yaw saying is through ,,,cos I have that experience,,,if u Re born into this world by a purpose from God,,,he knows you well,,and teaches you on his ways,,

Simon Okwae wrote:

Dabo is deep person

Godwin gadri commented:

Wisdom. Great wisdom

Yaw Dabo Performs Christiano Ronaldo's Celebration 'Siuu' At Lionel Messi's Club PSG

In another story, Yaw Dabo, a well-known actor and social media personality from Ghana, recently traveled to France to see PSG.

The actor chose to stir up controversy in one of the viral videos by imitating Ronaldo's hallmark gesture at Messi's club.

Ghanaians have been reacting without end to the videos that have surfaced from Paris in France.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh