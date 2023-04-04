A video of Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy hugging it out inside the studio of Despite Media's Okay FM has gone viral

This comes after the young rapper stated that he hated the 'Cryptocurrency' hitmaker after he failed to feature him on a song

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they how they squashed the 'beef' and make peace

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has smoked the peace pipe with thriving young rapper Fotocopy.

Kuami Eugene and Fotocopy hug after alleged misunderstanding. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

A video of them hugging and shaking hands inside the studios of Despite Media's Okay FM has surfaced online and melted the hearts of many.

This comes after Fotocopy, in a recent interview, alleged that Kuami Eugene refused to feature him on a song. Noting that due to that incident, he hates the 'Angela' hitmaker.

Host of the show, Abeiku Santana, in jest hinted that since they have settled their differences, he would sponsor the upcoming feature.

Watch the adorable video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

ghanagospelsongs_ stated:

The way Abeiku was laughing will make you think he’s laughing and teasing Fotocopy indirectly

mixx_behave said:

There’s no love within. Relatively you can tell.

anthem_jnr remarked:

Deep down, it still hurts the boy.

miss.mantebea opined:

Like he’s been forced. He’s not even smiling.

_official_rogers stated:

They obviously still don’t like each other, trust me

bidazzle0 asked:

So u hate him nu the boy does he understand?

akyireba_stancy opined:

I don’t like kids being kinda asked to like someone they don’t like, talk less get close to them. Doesn’t sit right with me regardless.

Kuami Eugene reacts to Fotocopy's statements

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kuami Eugene responded to Fotocopy's statement about him being the Ghanaian musician he hates the most.

According to Kuami Eugene, even though he is very close to Fotocopy and his family, it does not automatically warrant a feature with him.

He added that the young rapper's request would have to go through protocol before finally being granted a feature or not.

