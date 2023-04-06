Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in a TikTok video, flaunted the beautiful children she has with the actor

The mother of three flaunted her twin boys and a little baby girl, which she held in her arms tightly

Maame Serwaa, who is currently living abroad with her kids, joyfully danced and sang King Promise's hit single Bra, which features Kojo Antwi

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, has taken to TikTok to showcase her beautiful children with the actor.

Lil Win's Second Wife Maame Serwaa Flaunts Beautiful Kids Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral, Maame Serwaa could be seen joyfully dancing with her twin boys and a little baby girl, whom she held tightly in her arms.

The mother of three, who is currently living abroad with her kids, sang along to King Promise's hit single "Bra," which features Kojo Antwi. Her infectious energy and happy demeanour had many viewers commenting on the heartwarming video.

Lil Win reacted to his wife's video with a split-screen TikTok video. On one side of the screen was Maame Serwaa's video, and on the other, Lil Win could be seen throwing kisses at his wife and children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Maame Serwaa's video has received widespread praise on social media, with many commenting on how adorable her children were.

Fans have also expressed their admiration for the couple, with some stating that they were relationship goals. The couple has been married since 2022. They have their fair share of happy and sad moments

Ghanaians Admire Lil Win's Wife And Kids

kiki commented:

hehehehe just she has grown big ooooo nice u have done well sis God bless u

nanahemaa49 wrote:

Kojo really made the right choice, my love for u both is deep ❤️

user5292750602454Ohemaa pokus wrote:

God bless you more dear but i tap into your blessing

Kwame43552 wrote:

Awww the boys really look like their Dad, God bless weezy #weezyempire

Lil Win: Kumawood Actor Flaunts Lookalike Son In Video; Fans Impressed

In a similar story, Lil Win flaunted his adorable lookalike son in a cute TikTok video which has impressed many of his fans.

The actor and his little boy wore matching red and white outfits as they relaxed on a couch and bonded over good music.

Social media users observed and pointed out to the funny actor that he was blessed with a beautiful family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh