Comedian Funny Face organized a health walk on April 8 2023, on the streets of Accra, and a hilarious incident caught the attention of many

A video shared by Zionfelix, who covered the event, showed Funny Face staring at a lady's behind whiles he was giving a speech

The video got many folks laughing at how Funny Face was able to stay focused, although he was distracted for a while

Popular Ghanaian comedian Funny Face brought some laughter and fun to the streets of Accra on April 8, 2023, as he organized a health walk to promote healthy living and encourage Ghanaians to exercise regularly.

Funny Face Sees Lady With Big Behind During Health Walk, Turns To Look

The event was a massive success, with people from all walks of life coming together to walk and exercise in a fun-filled environment.

However, it was not just the health benefits that attracted people to the walk. A hilarious incident which involved Funny Face caught the attention of many.

During his speech, as he was motivating the participants to keep walking, he suddenly became distracted by a lady's big behind. As he turned to look at it, the lady noticed and turned around, causing Funny Face to quickly regain his composure and say, "Let me stay focused."

The incident was caught on camera by popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, who was covering the event. The video quickly went viral on social media, with people sharing it and commenting on how Funny Face was able to stay focused despite the distraction.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by Funny Face's ability to make light of the situation and not let it affect his speech. They praised him for his professionalism and his commitment to promoting healthy living in the country.

Funny Face, in the past, vowed not to let ladies with big behind cloud his judgement when choosing a suitor. Funny Face's ex-wife is well-endowed.

Funny Face Sparks Funny Reactions

Paul Nkrumah commented:

He saw the heavy behind and remembered his problems and his downfall as a person and nothing else.

Kelvin Makaveli Haught wrote:

Power of Women by choice

Anaba Joseph commentted:

In fact sometimes I don't understand some men ooo so what all do they get from big behinds??? Arba everyday behind everyday behinds why

Funny Face Details How Depression Nearly Made Him Take His Own Life

In another story, Ghanaian actor Funny Face said he nearly ended his life when he plummeted into depression after his wife left him with his twin kids.

Since his recovery and reintegration back into society, Funny Face has become an advocate for mental health in the country.

He spoke to Giovani Caleb in an interview where he talked about what it felt like to almost commit the most abominable sin that one can do against oneself.

Source: YEN.com.gh