Ghanaian actor Funny Face said he nearly ended his life when he plummeted into depression after his wife left him with his twin kids

Since his recovery and reintegration back into society, Funny Face has become an advocate for mental health in the country

He spoke to Giovani Caleb in an interview where he talked about what it felt like to almost commit the most abominable sin that one can do against oneself

Ghanaian comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, is still on his mission to create awareness about the effects of mental illness on people.

In an interview at 3FM, Funny Face comprehensively explained how he suffered from depression even after the dark episode.

The comedian, known for his role in TV3's Chorkor Trotro, said he nearly bought rat poison to drink whilst waiting for his change at the drugstore. But, he changed his mind at the last minute.

Funny Face said that after his treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, terrible things started happening to him that nearly made him end his life.

"My brother died, and they broke that news to me at the psychiatrist. That news made me feel like I wanted to die. When you come back from depression, that is when it is worse than before. Because you've done a lot of stuff. You come back and realise the things that you did. So now the consequences and the guilt will be weighing on you."

Continuing his narration, Funny Face added that his father died a few days after he arrived home from the hospital. And so he decided he couldn't take the pain anymore and went to a drugstore.

"I went there to buy rat poison. It was when I waited to take my change that I knew I was not ready to die because if I want to die, why am I waiting to take change?"

Funny Face ended by encouraging people to stay strong in times of trouble. He added that he is a living testimony that things will get better if you hold on long enough.

