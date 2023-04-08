Actress Jackie Appiah was accompanied by her son, Damien Peter Agyemang, to the movie premiere of the A Taste Of Sin movie on Friday, April 7 2023

In a video that surfaced, the young Damien could be seen exchanging pleasantries with Kalsoume Sinare, Majid Michel and other stars

After he was done exchanging pleasantries, Samira Yakubu snatched a fan Damien was holding and asked him to take a seat, sparking laughter from social media users

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was the talk of the town as she stepped out in style with her young son, Damien Peter Agyemang, for the highly-anticipated movie premiere of A Taste Of Sin on Friday, April 7, 2023.

Samira Yakubu 'Snatches' Mini Fan From Jackie's Son Photo Source: GH Kwaku

The stunning actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, looked ravishing in a figure-hugging red dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Her son Damien also captured attention as he made a grand appearance at the event.

Samira Yakubu 'Snatches' Fan From Damien

While exchanging pleasantries, Damien held a mini fan, which he was using to cool himself down. But Jackie's manager Samira Yakubu did not seem pleased with him holding the device while greeting elderly folk.

As soon as Samira spotted Damien with the fan, she could not resist snatching it away from him and asked him to sit down with a stern look on her face. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, with many social media users finding it amusing.

However, the incident did not stop Damien from stealing the show with his dapper attire and charming demeanour. The young lad was smartly dressed in a designer shirt, oversized jeans, sneakers, and dark shades, adding to his already impressive fashion sense.

Ghanaians React To Damien's Look And Demeanour

user3381906347856 wrote:

He looks so proud,na so una the greet elders for Ghana

bericious commented:

boy not happy and the lady took his fan now he is gasping for air by use of hand

Star Prime reacted:

Why he frown in front of them so??

Mzkiki commented:

she took the fan and said sit down .im like hmmm what is going on ?I know she is her mums best friend and manager but,.anyway let me mind my business

Jackie Appiah Cooks Breakfast For Her Son, Records Him As He Eats

In another story, Jackie Appiah, in a video, cooked a scrumptious-looking breakfast of bacon, scrambled eggs and toast with juice for her only son Damien.

In the video, which was sighted on her Snapchat but found its way to Instagram, Jackie proudly recorded Damien as he hungrily ate his meal.

The happy actress teased her boy, captioning the video with the word foodie alongside a laughing emoji.

Source: YEN.com.gh