Funny Face was interviewed by Berla Mundi on The Day Show, and he revealed that he would choose good character over physical appearance in a woman

The comedian, who has had serious marital issues in the past, said he was open to remarrying but now knows better than to consider only the stature of a woman

Funny Face advised folks who were interested in marriage not to neglect certain vital elements that make marriages work, such as communication, love and understanding

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has recently revealed in an interview on The Day Show with Berla Mundi that he would prioritise good character over physical appearance in a woman, when choosing a partner.

Funny Face says he now looks out for good character in a woman rather than curves Photo Source: @therealfunnyface @Vanessah_Nicole

Source: Instagram

The actor, who has had his fair share of relationship drama in the past, spoke candidly about his past mistakes in relationships and how he has learned from them. He explained that he used to be drawn to women based on their physical attributes, but now he understands that inner beauty and good character are more important for a lasting relationship.

Funny Face, who has been involved in serious marital issues in the past, advised those interested in marriage not to neglect critical elements that make marriages work, such as communication, love, and understanding.

For many who watched the interview, the comedian's new perspective on relationships was a refreshing change in a society that often places emphasis on physical appearance rather than inner qualities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Funny Face's interview sparked discussions and generated some praises on social media, with many applauding him for his new-found wisdom and maturity in relationships.

Ghanaians Praise Funny Face

Kwame antwi said:

That’s good advise ,marriage no be your mate

reterappiah reacted:

The only school certificate is issued before entering is marriage therefore think and choose wisely because it can make and unmake you.

gyeke wrote:

very good advice

Funny Face's Baby Mama Drops Workout Video

In another story, baby mama of Funny Face has been spotted in a new video working out in a gym.

The pretty actress was lifting some weights in a recording which showed her trying to stay fit.

Vanessah Nicole is the mother of Funny Face's twin daughters, Ella and Bella who are currently with their mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh