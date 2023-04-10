The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was present at Kwahu in the Eastern Region for the Easter festivities

The 79-year-old looked dapper in a stylish long-sleeve shirt paired with black trousers and shoes

The outstanding Ghanaian politician joined patrons at the Rock City nightclub as Amakye Dede performed with his band

Veteran Ghanaian musician Amakye Dede entertained patrons with a spectacular performance at the yearly event.

Amakye Dede and President Akufo-Addo look dapper in long-sleeve shirts. Source: @ghanamusic

Source: Twitter

The president of Ghana joined dignitaries, celebrities and music lovers at the nightclub of Rock City Hotel in Kwahu on April 8, 2023.

In a viral video shared by Ghana Music on Twitter, the president walked majestically into the club as the MC repeatedly screamed, "Addo Showboy! Addo Showboy! Addo Showboy!".

Several of security guards accompanied the president as he made his way across the hall to his seat. Ghana Music captioned their tweet thus:

Check out Amakye Dede's performance at Rock City Hotel in Kwahu last night. He had President Akufo-Addo in attendance.

The Rock City Hotel is owned by Abetifi Member of Parliament Bryan Acheampong, who also doubles as the agric minister. The venue is a significant attraction for patrons who attend the annual Easter celebrations in the Eastern Region.

This is not the first time the president is joining patrons at the nightclub in Kwahu. Last year, he was in attendance.

Watch the full video of the performance below:

Source: YEN.com.gh