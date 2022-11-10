A list of the top Kumawood actors and actresses making it big in Ghana right now

Ghana’s movie industry has been enjoying incredible growth in the last few decades, most of which can be attributed to the contribution of Kumawood actors. These individuals have put their country on the map with mesmerising continental and global movie features.

Most Kumawood actors making it big in Ghana have investments within and outside the movie industry. The success stories of these actors have broadened the perspective of youths in the country about entertainment leading to increased interest and growth in the employment rate.

Top Kumawood actors and actresses in Ghana

Below is a list of some of the top biggest Kumawood actors and their ages. Note that this list is in no particular order.

Akwasi Boadi

Full name: Akwasi Boadi

Akwasi Boadi Nickname : Akrobeto

: Akrobeto Date of birth: 18 November 1962

18 November 1962 Age : 59 years old (as of 2022)

: 59 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ayirebi, Ghana

Ayirebi, Ghana Profession: Comedian, television presenter

Akrobeto, as popularly called, belongs to a crop of old Kumawood actors who have paid their dues in ensuring the globalisation of the country’s entertainment industry. He has been in several Kumawood movies but became more popular after his comic reading of the results of European sporting events.

Kofi Adu

Full name: Kofi Adu

Kofi Adu Nickname : Agya Koo

: Agya Koo Date of birth: 25 May 1969

25 May 1969 Age : 63 years old (as of 2022)

: 63 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ashanti, Ghana

Ashanti, Ghana Profession: Comedian

Agya Koo has a grass-to-grace story as he used to be a cobbler until he was discovered on a comedy show where he was warming up the crowd before the significant event started. He has been in hundreds of movies, and his efforts in the entertainment industry have seen him enjoy recognition and awards from the Ghanaian government.

Bill Asamoah

Full name: William Asamoah Addo

William Asamoah Addo Nickname : Bill Asamoah

: Bill Asamoah Date of birth : 1973

: 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ash Town, Kumasi, Ghana

Ash Town, Kumasi, Ghana Profession: Businessman

Bill Asamoah is one of the actors in Ghana who has contributed enormously to developing the Ghanaian movie industry. He has been in several movies within and outside the Kumawood industry. This veteran entertainer is also an entrepreneur who founded Okyerema Entertainment and The Boss Grooming.

Kwadwo Nkansah

Full name: Kwadwo Nkansah

Kwadwo Nkansah Nickname : Lil Win

: Lil Win Date of birth : 15 April 1987

: 15 April 1987 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Kumasi, Ghana

: Kumasi, Ghana Profession: Musician, businessman, comedian

Lil Win has plenty of amazing things rolled into one. He did not let his poor background deter him from pursuing success and is the proprietor of Kumasi, Ashanti Region of Ghana-based Great Minds International school. He is renowned for his dexterity when performing and is much of a top musician and comedian.

Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo

Full name: Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo

Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo Nickname : Adwen Kessie or Big Brain

: Adwen Kessie or Big Brain Date of birth : 1998

: 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of 2022)

: 24 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Ghana

: Ghana Profession: Comedian, businessman

Adwen Kessie has proved that height has nothing to do with talent. He took the opportunity offered by fellow actor Kwaku Manu in the movie industry and has built a solid reputation and empire for himself within and outside of Kumawood. He is a sports investor and for aspiring kids and teenage footballers.

Abraham Kofi Davis

Full name: Abraham Kofi Davies

Abraham Kofi Davies Nickname : Salinko

: Salinko Date of birth: 15 September 1979

15 September 1979 Age : 43 years old (as of 2022)

: 43 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kwabre, Ashanti region, Ghana

Salinko has been in the movie industry for more than one and a half decades with a couple of Kumawood movie credits under his belt. Aside from being an actor, he is passionate about serving his community and delved into Ghanaian political waters in 2016 when he vied for a parliamentary seat.

Kwaku Manu

Full name: Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu Nickname : Bob Sika

: Bob Sika Date of birth: 6 March 1984

6 March 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2022)

: 38 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana

Kumasi, Ashanti, Ghana Profession: Television presenter, musician

Popularly known as Bob Sika, this Kumawood actor has played various characters in movies that have earned him a best actor nomination at least once. He is also known for his scintillating music as an artist. Aside from pursuing self-development, Kwaku has also extended helping hands to the less privileged in his society.

Nana Ama McBrown

Full name: Felicity Ama Agyemang

Felicity Ama Agyemang Nickname : Nana Ama McBrown

: Nana Ama McBrown Date of birth: 15 August 1973

15 August 1973 Age : 49 years old (as of 2022)

: 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kumasi, Ghana

Kumasi, Ghana Profession: TV presenter, songwriter

Nana Ama McBrown is undoubtedly one of Ghana's most influential Kumawood actors. This fame has helped her strike several endorsements deals with famous beauty, fashion, and family-need brands. She is a music lover and writes music which forms part of her revenue as an entertainer.

Vivian Jill Lawrence

Full name: Vivian Jill Lawrence

Vivian Jill Lawrence Date of birth : 11 September 1983

: 11 September 1983 Age : 39 years old (as of 2022)

: 39 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Kano, Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria Profession: Film producer

Vivian Jill Lawrence has a Scottish father and a Ghanaian mother but was born and raised in Nigeria until she was eight years old when she relocated to Ghana with her family. As a Ghanaian, Vivian has thrived in Kumawood, as she has a couple of movie credits in her name.

Emelia Brobbey

Full name: Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey Date of birth : 6 January 1982

: 6 January 1982 Age : 40 years old (as of 2022)

: 40 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : Akyem Swedru, Eastern Region, Ghana

: Akyem Swedru, Eastern Region, Ghana Profession: TV presenter, musician

Emelia is on the list of Kumawood actors who have shown the richness of Ghanaian culture to the world. Fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown orchestrated her metamorphosis from teaching to acting. Her sojourn in the movie industry has seen her strike mouth-watering endorsements, thereby increasing her financial status tremendously.

Kumawood actors who are dead

Several Ghanaian actors have passed away in active service to putting the country's movie and entertainment industry on the map. Some of such legendary actors and actresses are

Bishop Bernard Nyarko

Asuo Tano

Kofi Laing

King Aboagye Brenya

Osei Tutu

Margaret Quainoo

Maame Grace Asantewaa

FAQs

Who is the best actor in Kumawood? The answer may vary from one person to another. However, actors like Kwadwo Nkansah, Emelia Brobbey, Kwaku Manu, and Vivian Jill Lawrence will hardly miss the list. Who are the richest actors in Kumawood? Kwadwo Nkansah, Nana Ama McBrown, Kofi Adu, and Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo are among the wealthiest in Kumawood. Who are the richest female actors in Ghana? Some of them include Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson, and Nana Ama McBrown. Who is the owner of Kumawood? Samuel Kwabena Darko, a Ghanaian entrepreneur, founded Kumawood. What is Kumawood? It is a privately-owned award and movie industry founded in Kumasi, Ghana. Which Kumawood actor died in 2022? The industry suffered sad news in 2022 with the death of many entertainers, including Psalm Adjeteyfio, Osei Tutu, and Haruna Asamoah. Who are the most famous Kumawood actors? Some of the notable ones include Nana Ama McBrown, Akwasi Boadi, and Kwadwo Nkansah.

The list of Kumawood actors making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry could be longer, depending on context. However, Kwadwo Nkansah, Emelia Brobbey, Kwaku Manu, and Vivian Jill Lawrence will always be considered trailblazers.

