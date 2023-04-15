Fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman visited a needy man and his family in their home and blessed him with a motorbike to use for business to fend for himself

The fashionista promised the man an undisclosed amount of money he would pay him on a monthly basis, in addition to the motorbike

The video, which was shared on Osebo's TikTok page, warmed hearts, with mang Ghanaians praising him for the kind gesture

Fashion icon and social media sensation, Osebo The Zaraman, touched the hearts of many with a beautiful act of kindness. The fashionista visited a needy man and his family in their humble abode and blessed him with a brand-new motorbike to aid him in his business and livelihood.

In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on social media, Osebo could be seen presenting the emotional and grateful man with the new motorbike as he encouraged and assured him that things would turn around for the better.

The fashion icon, known for his flamboyant style and love for fashion, promised the man an undisclosed amount of money that he would give him monthly, in addition to the motorbike. This generous gesture left the man and his family overwhelmed with gratitude, as they could hardly contain their joy and appreciation for the kind-hearted fashionista. At a point, the man began to cry, and Osebo had to console him.

Osebo's act of kindness has been widely praised on social media, with many commending him for his selflessness and benevolence. Fans and followers have flooded his TikTok page with messages of support and admiration, with many hailing him as a true hero and inspiration. Osebo has made such kind gestures on multiple occasions in the past.

Ghanaians Praise Osebo

markkell20 commented:

God bless u Osebo, I really know this man, he is a hard working maker at suhum

NOVATALK(NTK1) wrote:

more blessings and that's work of God

Official Enock commented:

Godbless you to do more this is what we r expected from Ghanaian riches but not expend on expensive parties, I love it ❤️

