Lil Win, in a video, visited a disabled, elderly lady and surprised her with a beautiful act of kindness that got her emotional

The actor gave the lady a fat envelope of cash and other undisclosed items and mentioned that he wanted to help and give back to the community

The video had folks praising Lil Win as they expressed their admiration for him and asked God to bless him

Veteran Ghanaian actor and comedian, Lil Win, has won hearts on social media with his recent act of kindness towards a disabled, elderly lady. The popular entertainer visited the woman and surprised her with a generous envelope of cash and other undisclosed items, leaving her visibly emotional.

Lil Win donating to physically challenged lady woman

Source: Instagram

The video of Lil Win's heartwarming act of kindness has gone viral, with many people praising him for his generosity and commending him for using his platform to positively impact society. Speaking about his motivation for the visit, Lil Win expressed a desire to give back to the community and help those who are less privileged, particularly the elderly and the disabled.

The video showed Lil Win speaking to the woman in Twi, as he presented her with the envelope of cash. The woman was close to tears as she expressed her gratitude for his kind gesture, clearly moved and stunned by the unexpected visit.

Following the release of the video on the actor's Instagram page, many of his fans and followers have taken to the comment section to express their admiration of him, thanking him for his generosity. The actor loves to give. He previously bought a car for his mother on her birthday.

Some folks asked for God's blessings upon him, recognising the positive impact that his charitable works have had on the lives of others. Aside the lady, Lil Win helped other physically challenged persons.

Fans Of Lil Win Admire Actor

mc_laura45_ wrote:

You chose the right path! GOD BLESS YOU ❤️

teamrichmusic reacted:

Sometimes, such posts are to inspire the rich to support the poor.

amarabmoney said:

God bless you paaaa @officiallilwinb

Source: YEN.com.gh