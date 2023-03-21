Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki has revealed how much actors and actresses earn when they feature in skits by famous YouTubers such as Dr Likee, Kyekyeku, Lil Win and others

He stated that the amount paid is dependent on the role one plays in these skits, however, A-list actresses and actors earn more

Meanwhile, in the background story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wayoosi hailed Dr Likee for helping him revive his dead YouTube Channel

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has disclosed the average fee paid to actors who feature in various YouTube skits recorded in Kumasi.

Dr Likee (left), Oboy Siki (middle) and Wayoosi (right) in photos. Photo Source: @official_ras_nene @oboy_siki_ @wayoosiw

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, he told host Ola Michaels that the fee is paid to various actors based on the role they play in the skit.

He noted that one's level of involvement in the making of the video would determine how much they are paid.

Explaining further, Oboy Siki stated that people who mostly played the roles of PAs on set, who occasionally appeared in one or two scenes earned at least GH₵100.00 per day.

Revealing more details on the show, Oboy Siki said that A-list stars are paid at least GH₵1,500 or GH₵2,000 for a day on a skit's set.

Issuing a disclaimer on his previous statement, he stated that these rates varied based on the YouTuber and the production company they are working with.

The talented actor added that these fees are paid to actors and actresses within a period of three days after the various scenes have been shot.

Wayoosi hails Dr Likee for helping him make money from YouTube

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Wayoosi has disclosed that his fellow actor and comedian Akabenezer, aka Dr Likee, inspired him to revive his dead YouTube Channel.

In an interview with Zionfelix, he stated that after a month of uploading a video onto the channel, which Dr Likee helped him create, his subscribers skyrocketed, thus boosting his revenue.

Many Ghanaians have commended Wayoosi for acknowledging Dr Likee and giving him credit for his success in the digital space.

