A Ghanaian man has caused a stir among teachers in the country after he told them their salary was not enough to buy them a house

Consequently, he has advised them to find extra means of making more money

Many online peeps who chanced on his video shared their disagreements

A Ghanaian man has sent shivers down the spine of teachers in the country after he blatantly told them their monthly salary could not provide them with some of the necessities of life.

The yet-to-be-identified man says that any teacher earning below GH₵4,000 monthly could not afford to build or purchase a house.

He said he watched a heartbreaking video of a man who said he had been working as a teacher for 19 years without anything to show for his hard work.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man, who appeared to be in the real estate industry, said it would take teachers earning that amount ten years to be able to afford a two-bedroom house, which could cost around GH₵480,000, assuming they saved all the GH₵4,000 they earn every month.

"I watched an interview where a man who has been teaching for 19 years says he is earning about GH₵4,060. For those who don't know the Ghana cedis, is like $200 to $300 a month, and this man has been working for 19 years. And I can imagine the people who just started teaching, is crazy.. How do you people survive?" he said.

Consequently, the man has advised teachers to find other means of earning extra income.

"So I want to encourage you to do if you are a teacher or somebody who earns a very low salary, do extra classes, upgrade yourself, learn a skill so that you can have more value and you can make more money. You don't need to use it to build a house but making more money is good for everybody," he added.

Ghanaians disagree with his claims

Ghanaians who chanced on the man's video shared on the TikTok page of africabuildinghub disagreed with his claims.

His video had raked in over 1k likes and 219 comments, as of the time of drafting this report.

A few of the reactions have been compiled below.

#sirbenghazi@ commented:

"you are funny, I built three bedrooms when I was in level 200, the job is not the problem. the person is."

AfricaBuildingHub replied:

"How did you do so?"

ikela reacted:

"we are building it. i just roofed mine."

CLASSIC FINISHING also reacted:

3 years in edu system is 29/30 months.they close around 2pm. So only lazy teachers will complain..

Man who was a teacher in Ghana becomes a care worker in UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Piesie was a teacher in Ghana who was receiving GH¢1700 monthly salary and feared for his future since that money was small.

He relocated from Ghana to the United Kingdom in search of better opportunities, but he had to change career paths.

The former teacher said he has not regretted switching careers since he can make enough money and care for himself.

