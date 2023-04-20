Ghanaian fashionista and business owner, Osebo said the age difference between his son with Nana Aba Anamoah and his third son is 2 months

He said that he loved all his children and spoke to them every day before and after they went to school or sleep

He added that anyone who touched any of his children would automatically become an enemy because his love for his children was unexplainable

Ghanaian fashionista and business owner Richard Brown, also known as Osebo the Zaraman, said his son with Nana Aba Anamoah is only two months older than his third child.

In an interview with Zionfelix, Osebo said he strongly supported his children and loved them very much. He said he has been with four women and had children with each of them.

However, he would not advise any man to have more than one wife or woman in their life but rather, one woman with whom they could build a life.

Osebo added that his first child is a girl who is presently schooling overseas. His second child is Richard, who he had with popular Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Twenty-nine minutes into the interview, Osebo said that the age difference between his son with Nana Aba Anamoah and his third child is 2 months. Asked about how he could have two children in a period of two months, Osebo commented that "he shot two birds with one stone".

Watch Osebo's interview with Zionfelix below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's interview

osten netto commented:

This man is among the most honest men I have ever encountered. He will go far.

George Titus-Glover commented:

By far, Zion, this is one of the greatest interviews in a million years!! I admire his honesty, confidence, respect and maturity in answering questions! Overall, excellent presentation!!❤✅

