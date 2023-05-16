Ghanaian journalist and radio host Abeiku Santana has rendered an apology to the CEO of Pizzaman Christian Boakye Yiadom

He stated that he was sorry for the words he said and for talking ill about himself for making decisions for his own company

Some Ghanaians reacted to the apology video in which Abeiku added that he spoke out of emotions

Ghanaian journalist and media personality Abeiku Santana has apologised to the CEO of Pizzaman after he initially lambasted the latter for arresting two male workers who were arrested and jailed for five years after they stole some boxes of chicken and vegetable oil from him.

During his usual presentations on Okay Fm, the scholar said that he was sorry for all the things he said on air against the CEO, who had arrested his workers for stealing.

Abeiku Santana said that he was not in any position to comment on the matter, especially with emotions, since Christian, Pizzaman's CEO, knew what was best for his company.

A week ago, I talked about Pizzaman's CEO and told him that he was not guy for arresting the two young men who worked for him. I also apologise for saying that he should have deducted the money lost through their salaries. I ask him to forgive, Abeiku said.

Watch the video of Abeiku's apology below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abeiku Santana's apology

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the interview, talking about the need for people to appreciate people's efforts and the rules in their businesses

Abubakar Husein commented:

Elders don't apologize anyhow. That's why they think through before passing a comment on an issue, it's called wisdom.

Sultana Juelz Vondee commented:

Chaley, this apology dieerrrr, be like say you are forced to apologize ooooo…massa he is guy man… in our heart, we still stand by it… lol

Nana Kwame Dwobeng

You don’t mean it! Establish a business and let people go scot-free when they steal the very goods you use for production before you cast stones at himNana Kwame Dwobeng.

Two young men steal from Pizzaman and given 5 years jail term

Two workers at the Ghanaian-owned pizza brand, Pizzaman were jailed after being found guilty of theft.

It was reported that the gentlemen, Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, were sentenced to 5 years in prison. Abeiku Santana has heavily criticised the CEO of Pizzaman over the incident.

