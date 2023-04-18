Ghanaian fashionista and socialite Osebo has confessed that he is not in the same class as Ghanaian millionaire and real estate mogul Cheddar

He added that he is honoured to be compared to Cheddar for a fashion beef which media personality KOD initially proposed

Osebo said that he does not think Cheddar would get the time to have a fashion beef with him

Ghanaian socialite and fashionista Osebo The ZaraMan said he is honoured to be compared to Ghanaian millionaire and business mogul Freedom Jacob Caesar, popularly known as Cheddar.

Cheddar (Left) and Osebo (Right) Photo source: @iamfreedom @osebothezaraman

Source: Instagram

After his fashion beef with Ajagurajah, Osebo said that Ghanaian media personality KOD proposed Cheddar as Osebo's next competitor. But Osebo, who sees himself as someone not in the class of Cheddar, decided to avoid the competition.

In an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Osebo said that he sees Cheddar as someone with a good fashion sense and the money to fund his luxurious and fashionable lifestyle. However, he accepted a challenge from KOD, who had earlier proposed Cheddar as the next competitor for Osebo.

Osebo added that aside media personality and fashionista KKD and Cheddar, he is not afraid of a fashion challenge with anyone in Ghana.

Osebo was hopeful for improvement in the fashion sense of celebrities and other entertainment industry players. He also mentioned that he had seen improvements in the fashion sense of Kuami Eugene, who he had criticised previously.

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Osebo's interview about Cheddar

Some Ghanaians reacted to Osebo's interview and called him honest.

osten netto commented:

This man is among the most honest men I have ever encountered. He will go far.

EL Cee commented:

The first day I heard this man speaking, I knew he was Real.

joel akli commented:

I love this man already ,within the first 10 minutes.

n3d commented:

Great interview. Osebo saved this one. Looks like Zion's research level is quite not good enough. There is the basic answer you should know. All in all good one.

Osebo flaunts cars and mansion in videos in his ongoing beef with Ajagurajah

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Osebo jovially flaunted his mansion and cars and poked fun at Ajagurajah in a video he posted on his Facebook page.

Their beef made people smile as they laughed at their antics and hilarious remarks.

