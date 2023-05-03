John Dumelo, in some beautiful photos he shared on his Instagram page, carried some bags of rice from his farm

The hardworking actor and politician could be seen carrying the heavy bags on his shoulders effortlessly, clearly happy with his yield

Many social media users admired Dumelo's contribution to agriculture in Ghana and called for him to be celebrated

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has once again proven that he is a man of many talents. In some beautiful photos he shared on his Instagram page, the hardworking star could be seen carrying bags of rice from his very own farm with ease.

John Dumelo carrying bags of rice Photo Source: johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

The pictures, which have since gone viral, showcased Dumelo's dedication to agriculture and his love for the land. He looked happy and content as he carried the heavy bags on his shoulders, a true testament to his strength and perseverance.

It is no secret that Dumelo has always been passionate about agriculture and has been actively involved in farming for years now. He has often spoken about the importance of agriculture in Ghana's development and has been an advocate for promoting farming among the youth.

Many social media users were quick to applaud Dumelo for his dedication to agriculture and for being a role model for young people in Ghana. They praised his hard work and called for him to be celebrated for his contributions to the sector.

Ghanaians admire Dumelo

msnancy_sc commented:

These pictures warm my heart always

kojo_willia's profile picture wrote:

This is what it means to be a pace setter and influential and generational empowerment. J.D already carrying the mantle of leadership.

owusubempapaul reacted:

Not your regular FARMER An Inspiration to generations to come

Source: YEN.com.gh