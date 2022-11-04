Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo has launched an initiative he calls "Operation Feed Ourselves"

The initiative seeks to encourage the production of more crops in the Northern region and other parts of the country

Social media users have applauded John Dumelo for seeking solutions to Ghana's agricultural issues

Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo has earned the respect of Ghanaians after he shared details of a new project he was embarking on. The celebrated farmer unveiled a new project he dubbed "Operation Feed Ourselves" on November 11, 2022.

John Dumelo launches Operation Feed Ourselves Photo Source: @johndumelo

Source: Twitter

Through the "Operation Feed Ourselves" initiative, John Dumelo will be pushing for planting crops commonly used when preparing a Ghanaian meal. On his social media account, John Dumelo wrote;

The main focus of this initiative is to produce more foodstuff, especially rice( from the Guan district and Northern part of Ghana), tomatoes, onions and maize from other parts of the country.

Benefits of John Dumelo's Operation Feed Ourselves

Explaining the benefits of the initiative, John Dumelo said;

Hopefully this initiative will reduce our rice,tomatoes,onions imports by 50% in the next 6 years.

A reduction in imports would mean Ghanaians would spend less on foodstuffs in the coming years.

John Dumelo Calls For Support From Ghanaians

John Dumelo also called on Ghanaians to support his initiative by perceiving Made in Ghana products as valuable and patronizing them. He opined the project would be successful with the necessary support from Ghanaians.

Lets us all join hands to make this work.

Twitter Users React To John Dumelo's Operation Feed Ourselves

@bigjoebooks

Great initiative Mr. Farmer. We need more minds that think solutions.

@kellydogba

I have found my Agric Minister. Action driven, result oriented

@shango229

God bless you @johndumelo for your initiative esp. farming.

@SethYeboah_

This is an incredibly fast way of inspiring so many..

@EnochXPharell

Distance yourself from any political party then we can take you serious.

John Dumelo Advocates for the Use of Shea Butter in Preparing Food Amidst the High Cost of Cooking Oil

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo has asked Ghanaians to consider using shea butter as a cooking oil.

The celebrated farmer pointed out that shea butter was a more economic alternative to the cooking oil commonly used. His comments come after the price hike in cooking oil which was a concern for many social media users and Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh