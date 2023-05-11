Controversial Ghanaian DJ and artiste, DJ Azonto, was seen riding a commercial motorbike after his interview on Adom TV

This comes after he has on numerous occasions flaunted his luxury cars parked inside his plush mansion on social media

DJ Azonto's style of dressing has agitated a section of Ghanaian social media users, while others claimed he wears such dresses to promote his craft

Ghanaian DJ and Musician, DJ Azonto, was spotted riding a commercial motorbike known in Ghana as okada outside the studio of Multimedia Group Limited's Adom TV.

As a crossdresser, he was seen wearing an African print dress, heels and a wig.

DJ Azonto rides an okada

In the video, a journalist at Adom TV was surprised that DJ Azonto owns luxury cars but opted for an okada after his interview.

Struggling to walk in his heels, he walked majestically to the okada rider, who was parked on the side of the road.

The journalist wanted to find out how he would be able to sit on the back of the moto, considering the fact that he was in a mini dress.

He succeeded in sitting on the moto and showed off the luxury accessories he had around his neck and ankle.

DJ Azonto's look

'Fa No Fom' hitmaker was seen dressed in feminine attire for his interview at Adom TV.

He was seen wearing an African print dress with purple tulle puff sleeves on both arms. He slayed the dress with full-shoe heels, which he struggled to walk in.

He wore his signature pink wig that had large curls at the ends and a fringe. He wore silver diamond bracelets and a gold anklet.

Below is a video of DJ Azonto riding an okada after an interview at Adom TV.

Ghanaians share their views on the video

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with how DJ Azonto was dressed as they claimed it was not funny.

glitzkays said:

I’m I the only one who finds this not funny at allllllll?

stonzie_gh stated:

You, people, should not criticise him. That's what he's using to promote his brand, so y'all should let him be...

abenapremeh commented:

What is funny about this... Men dressing like women... We've accepted the LGBTQ, but we don't know... All this nonsense shouldn't be entertained... There's nothing funny about this

justice.gyasi.5 said:

This guy sef dey get hype toooo much I beg instead of hyping this guy let’s hype Patapaa instead I beg people are doing anything for fame which doesn’t make sense to me

esme.agyeiwaa stated:

Na anka motor no 3k) saaaa na anka ne wig no atu

justice.gyasi.5 commented:

Wa f33re papa sia then he’ll come and say he has money than the big names gyimie saa na afe aso

hajiazeemi said:

When you don’t win VGMA hmmmm, you can go crazy

kukuwrldd remarked:

The woman vex pass

