Ras Nene, in a video shared by Plus 1 TV, visited the ghettos of Krofrom Kumasi, where he met an old colleague who was drug addicted

The young man explained to Ras Nene how he got involved with drugs, narrating that he was into illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and, in order to cope with the work, started using

The actor was saddened to see his long-time friend in such a predicament and almost shared tears as he listened to him speak

Ras Nene meets old colleague Photo Source: Plus1 TV

Source: Youtube

Approaching the tired-looking man, Ras Nene was struck by how much his once lively friend had changed. The actor said the man used to be very handsome and expressed shock at the effects of substance abuse. Feeling deeply sorry for his old pal, the actor listened carefully as the young man shared his heartbreaking story.

Ras Nene could not help but get emotional as he heard how his friend got caught up in drug addiction. The man said it all started when he worked in illegal small-scale mining, known as "galamsey," and used drugs to cope with the difficult labour. He added that from there on, he got addicted, which ruined his life.

Ras Nene felt immense pain seeing his long-time friend in such a terrible situation. It was hard for him to believe that someone he had shared so many memories with had ended up like that. Many folks were happy to see Plus 1 TV uncover the harsh realities of substance abuse in local communities. They sympathised with Ras Nene and his friend.

Folks praise Ras Nene for sympathising with old colleague

Anane John commented:

I really like this man. God bless you Dr likee

Joyce Fosu reacted:

God will continue Bless Akabenezer ❤❤

Prettyeohemaa Achiaa said:

This guy is really throwing more light on things we donno…

Source: YEN.com.gh