Some social media users have named Onua TV/FM presenters Nana Ama McBrown and Felicia Osei among the stars who failed to impress their fans with their looks at the 2023 VGMA

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei suffered a huge wardrobe malfunction at the star-studded event over the weekend

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum dressed decently in casual outfits to one of the most significant music award event in Ghana

Some fashionistas and online users have shared their opinions about the elegant dresses some top Ghanaian celebrities wore at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Award ceremony.

Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena and Ceccy Twum slay on the red carpet at the 2023 VGMA. Photo credit: @ghmusicawards

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown slays in a black gown

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown wore a simple, shiny black dress styled with animal print at the 2023 VGMA. She accessorised with shimmering jewellery while posing on the red carpet.

Akosuah Sikapa wrote:

The dress is very beautiful but the brown lining throws it off.

Ghanaian radio presenter Felicia Osei flaunts cleavage on the red carpet

Onua FM host and TikToker Felicia Osei flaunted her cleavage in a skintight kente dress. She looked elegant in her frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup.

Dorken Ventures stated:

The dress fits her but she's attending a traditional wedding.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix looks dapper in a suit

Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, wore a white shirt and tight suit, which he styled with white sneakers.

El_alaji stated:

Chale, perhaps some people are not as lucky with their fashion choices while others have a natural talent for it.

It may be that this particular Zion gentleman hasn't quite found his fashion niche yet. Here we go, fanatics come and beat me up hahahah

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena rocks a purple top and multicoloured trousers

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena was a fine metrosexual in a stunning outfit on the red carpet.

Odatgod bless wrote:

What's up with the kaba and skirt Ghanaian men are recently engaging in? Eno nso eka fashion ne ho anaaa!

Ghanaian musician and actress Adomaa looks regal in a sleeveless dress

Ghanaian singer and actress Adomaa stood out on the red carpet in a corseted dress and short curly hairstyle.

Some netizens have expressed mixed feelings about Adomaa's look at the 2023 VGMA.

Saa___xoxo wrote:

Why the fake hips? I never understood this concept, I need answers.

Elikem Kumordzie looks dapper in a lace shirt

Ghanaian fashion designer and former Big Brother housemate Elikem Kumordzie, flaunted his abs in a see-through lace shirt and matching trousers on the red carpet. He completed his look with native sandals.

_sugarcanekofi stated:

What in the Dracula ‍♀️ collar is that? Cheap fabric.

Ghanaian actress Adu Safowah flaunts her legs in a short dress

Ghanaian actress and beauty pageant organiser Adu Safowah looked gorgeous in a stylish brocade dress with puffed sleeves and long train.

Sweet Nab Babe stated:

Ah, this girl. Is that how you're? The hair, eyelashes and dress, you could have sewn something long with the rest of the fabric.

Any way, the way u talk l thought you understand the assignment.

I thought it's a red carpet thing or hmmm all those she has insulted forgive her OK esp Akua GMB and Nana Aba.

Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci turns heads in a shiny dress

Outspoken TV presenter Mona Gucci flaunted her cleavage in shiny see-through lace and beaded dress for the star-studded event.

Ellen Appiah stated:

Why, was she going for child dedication or what? Can someone explain to me, please?

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum sports denim jeans

Ghanaian gospel musician Ceccy Twum looked sporty on the red carpet in a white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans.

She wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup in the trending video.

ryan_sackey wrote:

What kind of gangster dressing is this? Was she coming from somewhere? Boi wey kind dressing be this.

DJ Azonto looks fantastic in a pink dress

The viral musician and disc jockey, DJ Azonto, went viral with his pinkish look and high heels at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

nast_ybel said:

So upon de noise that he wasn’t nominated, this was de dressing he was trying to do.

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie And Other Male Celebrities Who Wore Classy And Pricey Suits At The 2023 VGMA

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about certain Ghanaian male celebrities who upped their sense of style at the 2023 VGMA.

Notable musicians like Stonebwoy and Sarkodie wowed their fans with their stylish ensembles.

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, often known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, wore one of his handmade outfits.

