Twene Jonas has accused Sarkodie of deceiving Ghanaians by using his talent to endorse President Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he believes is responsible for the current hardships in the country

Jonas made the remarks after Sarkodie released a diss track aimed at Yvonne Nelson following her allegations about a terminated pregnancy involving the rapper

Jonas criticized Sarkodie's loyalty to the people and highlighted the ongoing suffering experienced by Ghanaians under the current leadership

Social media sensation Twene Jonas has aimed at famous Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, accusing him of utilizing his talent to deceive Ghanaians into voting for President Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he claims is responsible for the current hardships faced by the nation.

Jonas made these remarks in response to Sarkodie's recent release, "Try Me," a diss track aimed at actress Yvonne Nelson. This follows allegations made in her book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" regarding a terminated pregnancy involving Sarkodie.

Jonas, known for his outspoken views on social and political issues, expressed his disappointment in Sarkodie for what he believed was an endorsement of a leader who failed to improve Ghanaians' lives.

The outspoken critic questioned the rapper's loyalty to the people and criticized the state of governance in Ghana, citing ongoing hardships and suffering.

"So Sarkodie, you can rap like this and you made Ghanaians vote for President Akufo-Addo as president. See how people are suffering because of your song 'Happy Day'", he said.

Reactions to Twene Jonas' comment on Try Me by Sarkodie

Check out some thoughts netizens left in the comment section of the video below.

Watch the video below:

Twene Jonas calls out Sarkodie following release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir

Meanwhile, Twene Jonas also lashed out angrily at celebrated rapper Sarkodie following the release of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video on TikTok, Twene Jonas, currently based in the US, in reacting to the revelations made by Yvonne Nelson in her book, said that Sarkodie is not the man he claims to be.

Tracy Sarkcess' interview reveals she was not dating Sarkodie when he had an affair with Yvonne

In other news, Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of rapper Sarkodie, opened up in a candid 2022 interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show about their relationship.

Tracy revealed that after returning from her studies in Germany, she started dating Sarkodie.

