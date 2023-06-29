An old video of Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson requesting to enter Sarkodie's bedroom has surfaced

The beautiful actress added that she wanted to see the height of the ace rapper's bed

Sarkodie's friend rapper Omar Sterling joked about the requests and warned Yvonne against it

An old video of actress Yvonne Nelson requesting to enter the room of rapper Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Ofosu Addo, has surfaced.

Sarkodie and his colleague rappers joked about the unexpected request, warning her to avoid the rapper's room.

In the video, which surfaced after Yvonne Nelson published her memoir that pinned her terminated pregnancy with Sarkodie on the rapper, the actress made a request to enter Sarkodie's bedroom.

While at an FM station with Sarkodie, Omar Sterling and other rappers, Yvonne Nelson said that she wanted to see the height of Sarkodie's bed.

Omar Sterling warned the successful actress teasingly, stating that she should fear a Tema boy who stayed at Nungua. The statement made Sarkodie and Yvonne burst into laughter.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, has been shared by fans of the rapper and some netizens who have disagreed with Yvonne Nelson's purported attempt to embarrass Sarkodie.

Watch the video of Yvonne Nelson requesting to see Sarkodie's room below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Omar Sterling warning Yvonne against going to Sarkodie's room

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video with laughter, claiming Omar Sterling, popularly called Payday, was telling the truth the whole time.

@kubsssssss commented:

Deezy dierr like joke like joke then he dey talk the thing

@eliot_grantt commented:

Paedeezy has made my morning

@SirBackstage commented:

Hahahahaha, they didn't take El Presidente serious

@OvoKobby_ commented:

“Tema boy ah ɔte Nungua.. wonim deɛ ntiaa ɔte Nungua”?

Sarkodie tells Yvonne Nelson to tell the world about all the men she has slept with

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sarkodie has sent tongues wagging after releasing his song criticising Yvonne Nelson.

The rapper claimed he never intended to talk about his past relationship with the attractive Ghanaian actress.

He told Yvonne Nelson to inform the public about each man she had slept with.

