Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix garnered attention by attending a funeral in the Central Region and purchasing the entire stock of yam tubers from a local vendor for just GH¢160

A video shared on his Facebook page showed his amazement at the low prices compared to Accra

This gesture has sparked discussions on social media, highlighting both his act of generosity and the price disparities between regions

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix made a poignant visit to a Central Region town to pay his respects at the funeral of one of his workers.

During his visit, he demonstrated an act of generosity by purchasing the entire stock of yam tubers being sold by a young man for a mere GH¢160.

A video shared on ZionFelix's Facebook account captured his astonishment at the low price of the cassava, especially in contrast to their much higher cost in Accra.

ZionFelix amazed after buying all cassava tubers on sale at cheap price Photo credit: ZionFelix Entertainment News

Source: Facebook

The video has generated a significant wave of reactions across various social media platforms, particularly on TikTok and Facebook.

Apart from showcasing the power of such acts of kindness, it shed light on the disparities in pricing between different regions of Ghana.

Ghanaians react to video of ZionFelix buying entire cassava stock for GH¢160

Check out the reactions some of the followers of ZionFelix have been sharing in the comment section.

Mensah Atta Francis said:

Amosima in Abura Asebu Kwamankesi in the central region... That rule or village areas there plantation is not expensive but living there is struggling because there's no money in the central region ♾️

David Bone commented:

Nobody is telling us how much the cassava will cost in Accra

Rich Maruph Abidin Haidara indicated:

They are best known for fanti dokono you branch from yamuransah

Watch the video below:

All the affordable food items a Ghana lady living in a rural area purchased

In another story, a lady has recently started a massive conversation on social media after encouraging Ghanaians who are facing hardship in Accra to leave.

In a video, she showed a large saucepan filled with cassava and plantain she purchased for just GH₵15 and another pan of meat for GH₵35.

Kind Ghanaian man gives street hawker money to pay school fees

In other news, a Ghanaian man has earned the praises of social media users after his benevolent act towards a young girl went viral.

The viral video which was shared on TikTok captured the moment a young girl of school-going age started packing new exercise books and notebooks into a rubber bucket.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh