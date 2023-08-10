Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix shared a revealing video of an Eastern Region town with remarkably low living costs

It featured GH¢40 monthly rent and GH¢1.5 for a ball of kenkey, in stark contrast to higher prices in Accra

The video has garnered attention for highlighting the economic disparities between urban and rural areas in Ghana

Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix recently shared a captivating video showcasing a town in the Eastern Region where the cost of living is remarkably affordable.

In the video, he uncovered astonishing details about the local expenses, shedding light on the stark contrast between this town and the bustling capital city.

It was revealed that the monthly rent in the town is a mere GH¢40, summing up to a yearly total of GH¢480—an amount significantly lower than what many individuals in Accra pay for a single month's rent.

Moreover, ZionFelix's exploration highlighted a fascinating insight into the town's economical lifestyle.

He learned from a resident that a single ball of kenkey, a popular local dish, is priced at a meager GH¢1.5, a fraction of the average cost in Accra, which stands at around GH¢4.

Ghanaians comment on the video of Eastern Region town with low cost of living

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions as viewers express their astonishment at the affordability of living expenses in the Eastern Region town. Check out some of the comments netizens shared below.

Nana Yaa Gertrude said:

My friend we call him Manner's when he comes home. I dress his wife on their wedding day. #Makeup and more

Margaret Asante-Danso commented:

Loving this. At least we can decide to channel support to the needy properly. Thank you.

Paulina Golda indicated:

It a nice environment. It needs development from Cecelia Dapaa. The sanitation minister.

Watch the video below:

