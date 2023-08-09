Abraham Attah, in a new photo he dropped on Instagram, showed his unique style as he rocked a singlet, large jean pants and sneakers

The black and white photo was complemented by a rugged background covered in graffiti

The actor's rasta hairdo added to the rugged nature of the photo, and his well-built arms made him look like the protagonist of an action movie

Talented young actor Abraham Attah took to Instagram to share a captivating photo that showed his fashion sense. In the snapshot, Attah could be seen sporting a casual yet stylish outfit comprising a plain singlet, large jeans, and a pair of sneakers.

Beast Of No Nation Star Abraham Attah Photo Source: abraham.attah

Source: Instagram

The black and white image was further enhanced by a graffiti-covered backdrop, adding an urban flair to the image. Attah's choice of outfit perfectly complemented the artistic setting, showing his unique and creative style.

One striking feature of the photo was Attah's distinctive rasta hairdo, which added an extra layer of flair to his look. The actor's well-built arms, evident even through the fabric of his singlet, showing his dedication to maintaining a healthy and fit lifestyle. The actor, in some of his Instagram photos, can be seen constantly working out in the gym.

Abraham Attah is known for his breakthrough role in the acclaimed film Beast of No Nation, and since featuring in the movie as a kid, Attah has grown massively since then.

Abraham Attah wins hearts

The young actor won the hearts of many with his style and demeanour.

champagne_papito4 wrote:

Nyame nhyira wo bro❤️

boamaa commented:

Grown so big, so fast!❤️

bitchimgloccboyy reacted:

@abraham.attah Big Stepper❤️

one_major_11 reacted:

If u were a Muslim like i will call u tariq

Abraham Attah chills with friend

In another story, Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, sometime back posted a rare video in which he was seen bonding with his White friend on a plane.

The Beasts of No Nation star first shared a picture taking steps at a flight line, where he sported a hoody.

While some fans who trooped Abraham Attah's comment section expressed love for him, others seemed amazed.

