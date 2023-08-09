Fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman, in a TikTok video, showed off a package that he had shipped to Ghana in a large box

The box contained a designer Louis Vuitton Malle Trunk worth over GH¢500k, which is a lot of money and a testament to Osebo's taste

In the footage, the fashionista unboxed the package with his hype man, who could not hold back his amazement at the luxury item

Renowned fashion mogul Osebo The Zaraman has left jaws dropping with his latest extravagant display. The fashion icon took to social media to unveil a remarkable surprise he had shipped all the way to Ghana — an opulent designer Louis Vuitton Malle Trunk.

Ghanaian fashionista Osebo The Zaraman unboxing Louis Vuitton Malle Trunk Photo Source: Osebo247

Source: TikTok

Per checks done by YEN.com.gh, the designer is priced at an astonishing GH¢500,000, showing Osebo's exquisite taste and style.

The video clip captures the moment of excitement as Osebo and his energetic hype man's mouths watered at the sight of the grand box the designer trunk arrived in. Osebo's hype man was left in awe after the package was unboxed.

The extravagant trunk, an emblem of luxury, boasts great craftsmanship and the beautiful trademark LV monogram all over it. The intricate detailing of the iconic Louis Vuitton monogram made it obvious why it was so expensive.

The video has ignited a flurry of reactions on TikTok, with fans and followers applauding Osebo's style and great taste.

Osebo's Louis Vuitton trunk sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users.

BraKofî commented:

This one can keep all Cecilia Daapas money safe

Pantalon reacted:

abeg take the bag and give me the wooden box's let me pack my clothes and put them in atleast is a Louis vuitton adaka

dianaowusu634 said:

Mr osebo are you really happy with this purchase, the money you spent on this can definitely change all your employees lives.

Osebo warns Ghanaians about Europe

In another story, Osebo, in an interview with Happy FM, claimed there was no future abroad, stating that there was no place like home.

The fashionista claimed that in Europe, the food there is not even organic, adding that there is access to fresh and healthy food in Africa.

He encouraged Ghanaians to come back home and settle down permanently when they were done making money in Europe.

Source: YEN.com.gh