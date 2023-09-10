Former President John Mahama's official photographer, Francis Osei-Owusu, is off the bachelors' market

Francis got married to his sweetheart, Regina, in a simple but posh wedding in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023

The former president shared a lovely photo from the ceremony to congratulate the young couple

Francis Osei-Owusu, former President John Dramani Mahama's official photographer, has married.

Osei-Owusu, also known as @remade on social media, tied the knot with his heartthrob, Regina, on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The couple's plush wedding ceremony occurred at the Pleasant Place Church, Christ Square, Spintex, Accra.

John Mahama's photo has got married in a lovely ceremony Photo source: @ghhyper1, @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Videos of the ceremony emerged on social media, showing many beautiful scenes.

Mahama's son, others attend wedding of former president's photographer

One of the videos shared on the Instagram page @ghhyper1 showed the couple in high spirits as they interacted with some guests, including one of John Mahama's sons, Sharaf.

Another video showed the newlyweds on the dancefloor at the wedding reception.

Mahama congratulates photographer on his wedding

Mahama took to his social media pages after the wedding to celebrate the new couple.

Sharing a photo of the husband and wife, the former president showered congratulations saying:

My talented and creative photographer, @remade__ married his sweetheart, Regina, yesterday. Francis and Regina, accept my heartiest congratulations!

May your marriage be filled with love, happiness, and memorable moments. I've had the privilege of witnessing this little love story blossom into a beautiful union.

Congratulations on this new chapter in your lives, Francis! I wish you both a lifetime of joy and togetherness.

Source: YEN.com.gh