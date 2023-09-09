The final funeral service of the late James Lutterodt has been held at the Keta Senior High Technical School

Mourners clad in black paid their last respects to the 19-year-old who died on July 3

Tributes were read at the solemn event by students and other representatives

It was an atmosphere of sorrow and pain at the Keta Senior High Technical School on Saturday, September 9, as hundreds gathered for the final funeral service of the late James Lutterodt.

The solemn event brought together friends, students, family and school authorities as they paid their last respects to the late 19-year-old.

A young female student who read a tribute on behalf of her peers got many people emotional as she delivered a powerful speech.

Dressed in traditional wear, the student eulogized James Lutterodt by labelling him as the most adored one who brought honour to the school and made them proud.

She began to fight back tears as she spoke about the pain they felt as students when news of James' passing was relayed to them.

She concluded that although James Lutterodt was no more, his legacy will forever be remembered and valued by all who were inspired by him.

"Tears are stuck in our eyes, and you have left a hole as large as the sea in our hearts. Our mighty eagle has fallen"

James Luttterodt passed away on July 3rd 2023, in Accra.

Mahama mourns the passing of Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that Former president John Dramani Mahama has mourned the passing of young James Lutterodt, a bright former student of Ketasco, who died under bizarre circumstances on Monday, July 3, 2023.

In a tribute posted on Facebook on Tuesday, Mahama said he will always fondly recall the impressive performance of James and his colleagues in the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

"James will always hold a special place in our hearts. His passing at such a young age is truly heartbreaking," Mahama wrote.

