Kuami Eugene's claim that he played a significant role in creating Mr. Drew's hit song "Case" has sparked controversy in the music industry

He stated that he contributed around 80% of the song's content, including the catchy hook and a significant part of the second verse

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sleeky, a music promoter, asserted that Kuami Eugene should not have approached the issue in the manner he did

Lynx Entertainment's talented artist, Kuami Eugene, recently stirred controversy within the music industry by asserting that he played a significant role in creating Mr. Drew's viral hit song "Case."

In a candid interview with U.S.-based Ghanaian vlogger Naana Donkor Arthur, Kuami Eugene shared his perspective, igniting a heated discussion among music enthusiasts.

During the interview, Kuami Eugene made a bold claim, stating that he had contributed substantially to "Case," with an estimated 80% of the song attributed to his creative input.

This included crucial elements such as the infectious hook and a substantial portion of the second verse. His revelation has prompted both support and scepticism from industry insiders and fans alike.

What Sleeky Promotions said to Kuami Eugene over his comments on Mr Drew's 'Case'

One notable voice in the ongoing debate is Sleeky, a prominent Ghanaian music promoter and events organizer.

In a strongly-worded Facebook post, Sleeky criticized Kuami Eugene's decision to publicly address the issue, raising questions about his motivations and the timing of his complaint.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sadick further explained why he made the controversial post, explaining that Mr Drew does not deserve such a backlash from Kuami Eugene.

"Shaming Mr. Drew openly for not giving proper credit for his contribution to a jointly written song isn't the right approach. Instead, he should reconsider the situation by subtracting Mr. Drew's promotional efforts, personality, influence, and promotion from the project. It's important to approach this with maturity and a willingness to grow beyond the issue," he said.

Sleeky Promotions suggests private jet travel for Sarkodie after Delta Airlines incident

Meanwhile, following Sarkodie's recent experience with an emergency landing by Delta Airlines, Sleeky Promotions offered advice to the renowned rapper.

Sarkodie had previously criticized Delta Airlines for poor communication and outdated aircraft for flights from Africa.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Sleeky Promotions expressed concern for industry giants like Sarkodie and recommended private jet travel for their comfort and to elevate the music industry's image.

Ghanaians scold Mr Drew for flying to the UK after #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians were unhappy when Mr. Drew flew to London a day after demonstrating with citizens during the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

The Tomorrow crooner posted a picture of himself sitting in his black Mercedes-Benz C 167.

Many Ghanaians complained about him bragging about being able to travel overseas during a crucial time when citizens were complaining about hardships.

