Singer Mr Drew had many Ghanaians lashing out at him after he made a post about arriving in London on Sunday

The post comes a day after he went on a protest with many other Ghanaians dubbed OccupyJulorbiHouse

Many people talked about him not having to brag about being able to travel overseas during a crucial time when citizens are complaining about hardships

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Mr Drew agitated many Ghanaians on social media after he posted about his travel destination overseas a day after the final day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

Mr Drew in his car on the streets of London. Image Credit: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

Mr Drew agitates Ghanaians with a new post

Ghanaian musician Mr Drew agitated many Ghanaians after he flew out of the country a day after the final day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, he posted a picture of himself sitting in his black Mercedes-Benz C 167.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captioning the post, the How It Feels hitmaker stated that he woke up on the other side of the world and tagged the location as London. He wrote:

Woke Up on the other side of the world

Below is the post Mr Drew made that agitated many Ghanaians on X.

Ghanaians share their agitation at Mr Drew's post on X

Many people were unhappy with Mr Drew's post because it came at a time when the youth were protesting and sharing their displeasure on ongoing happenings in the country.

See some of the reactions below:

@Sir_Mantong said:

This morning, no one asked.

@DB_kwaku said:

Mr Drew ok, we hear u buh we woke up vex in de country hw about dat

@EDKDaven said:

Ur moda. So u never hear wat dey go on for Ghana abi? U will come back nd be telling us Seleeyy. Sia

@nahniama said:

Which one be the other side ma guy

@MannyWades said:

Chaii, God help us all make we lef this country

@general_zubs said:

Good for you. We too we are trying to fix the other side of the world (Ghana)

Chiderah David spotted behind bars in a cell goes viral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor and influencer Chiderah David was spotted behind bars in a cell in Accra on the first day of the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

He was spotted making Black Panther and peace signs while being recorded outside the cell.

Many people questioned what he would use the video for, whether for a music video or the cover art of a song, while others laughed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh