Alan Kyerematen has looked back at his initial presidential campaign and has admitted that it could have been better

He said his "Aduru Wo So" slogan that compelled critics to say he was entitled was adopted by his team to appeal to the conservative nature of the NPP

The now-independent presidential candidate told Metro TV that he had felt at the time the slogan undersold him

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has admitted that the start of his presidential campaign, particularly when he wanted to be NPP flagbearer was not the best.

According to him, his 'Aduru Wo So' campaign slogan, which prompted criticisms that he was entitled, undersold his worth and capabilities.

"I used to tell my team that they were underselling me, in terms of my worth and my value by using [Aduru Wo So] as one of my campaign hashtags or slogans, because there is so much to say about me other than aduru wo so,” he was frank during an interview with Metro TV.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and a poster of his health walk when he was a member of the NPP. Source: Twitter/@AlanKyerematen

"Aduru Wo So" is Twi for "It's your turn".

Alan Kyerematen, who recently created an uproar when he resigned from the NPP to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 election, explained that his campaign team settled on "Aduru Wo So" because the party was a conservative.

"Their [campaign team] perspective was that in a conservative party, there is a spirit that suggests that there is a general understanding that we have a succession plan, it is not written but there is a general understanding,” Alan added.

The former trades minister adopted the 'Aduru Wo So' slogan in the lead-up to the August 26, 2023, Special Delegates Conference.

It was the theme of two campaign walks in Accra and Kumasi to push the agenda that he is next to lead the NPP after Nana Akufo-Addo.

Alan's campaign has alleged that the NPP was backing Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the flagbearer contest, which is the main reason he left the party he is a founding member of.

Source: YEN.com.gh