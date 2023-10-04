Edward Michael Ennin, a former NPP MP for Obuasi East, has lamented deep-seated corruption under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration

He has alleged that some party members have been buying expensive state houses at below-market prices

The MP made the revelation during a radio talk shown when Ashanti Regional spokesperson for the NPP called his bluff

A former NPP Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Michael Ennin, has called out his party for deep-seated corruption and looting of state resources under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

According to him, government buildings that would cost at least $1 million are being bought by party members for between $300,000 and $400,000 through underhand dealings.

“If they continue daring some of us like this, the party will end up in a ditch,” he said in Twi.

He made the revelation after the Ashanti Regional spokesperson of the NPP called his bluff on an issue he had earlier raised on a radio talk show.

He claimed further that he knew people who HAD bought some of the underpriced state houses and had receipts to show as proof.

Ennin also said he could pinpoint the ministry involved in the corrupt practice.

Ennin also said members of the governing party, from ordinary members to the leadership, have been involved in misappropriating state resources under the current administration.

"The NPP party has collapsed, just that people haven't realised it yet. If we continue like this, we will be destroyed," he said.

He said the NPP government is doing worse than what NDC's John Mahama did during his presidency between 2012 to 2016.

"The NPP party has collapsed, just that people haven't realized it yet. If we continue like this, we will be destroyed. The kind of things that are ongoing, if I look at when I joined the party, if the NPP was like this...if this was the state of the party I wouldn't have joined,' he said.

