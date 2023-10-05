Alan Kyerematen has taken OB Amoah to the cleaners for suggesting that the NPP can stop him from contesting as an independent candidate

The former trade minister said the minister of state's recent suggestion on national TV failed the test of common sense and was disappointing

Kyerematen said if OB Amoah is convinced his understanding of the NPP constitution is accurate, he can head on to court

Recently resigned member of the governing NPP Alan Kyerematen has dismissed suggestions that the party can stop him from standing as an independent presidential candidate.

The experienced politician, who is now flying the banner of the Movement for Change with a butterfly as his symbol, said he was disappointed by the suggestion that he can be compelled to stay in the party he helped to found.

"The mischief in our party is the reason everyone is disappointed," he said.

Alan Kyerematen (L) and OB Amoah. Source: Facebook/@alankyerematen

OB Amoah, a minister of state in the Nana Akufo-Addo administration, raised eyebrows when he said the NPP constitution outlines certain rules for presidential candidate elections, stressing those rules block Kyerematen, a former presidential candidate, from exiting to become an independent candidate.

He said the presidential candidates sign an undertaking that makes Alan Kyerematen's move illegal.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the former trade minister told Oyerepa TV that OB Amoah's comments fly in the face of a lawyer worth his salt.

"I am very disappointed in someone like OB Amoah. He is my kid brother, and he says he is a lawyer. You come and quote such a thing on national television...you want to chase me outside the party," he said in Twi.

He stressed that OB Amoah's suggestion defies common sense.

Source: YEN.com.gh