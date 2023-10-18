Ghana champions Medeama SC were recently in the US for a friendly game with MLS side DC United

Medeama players were sniffed by dogs before being allowed into Audi Field to play the match, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for them

The video has stirred massive reactions from social media users, many of whom are angry

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC recently travelled to the US for an international club friendly with DC United.

The game, played at Audi Field in Washington DC, ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Ghana champions.

Before the defeat, an incident happened, and it triggered a lot of interest on social media. Reports suggest the Ghanaian players were searched for substances before they were allowed into the stadium.

Players of Medeama SC were searched thoroughly before their game in the US Photo source: @happy989fm, @medeama_sc

Sniffer dogs sniff Medeama players before DC United game

In a video on Happy FM's social media pages, the Medeama players were seen getting down from their bus after arriving at the match venue.

A white man held a dog on a leash and waited for each player and their bags to be sniffed before entering the stadium.

Watch the video below:

Video of Medeama's search in US sparks mixed reactions

The video triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

rabi_lamp said:

It’s offensive! The real criminals are probably bringing in bs through the wide-open boarders. Who’s sniffing them? Absolute rubbish.

___ermias said:

We act like we’ve never seen them before when they’re in our country, crazy how they treat us…y’all think they will do this to France or Germany players?

zoweezi said:

America is a target...this is for security purposes...what if u are sitting in a stadium with bombs on board, so u guys can talk all ur foolish talk here..when u guys explode then u come back here

xoxoxo_cacao said:

They do this sometimes to enter the stadiums as a patron. Please be reasonable. But nevertheless, it’s still bad form since they’ve already been checked at customs prior to arriving to play

jawad_skery said:

If you are not American they don’t value you to be a human being

