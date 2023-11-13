Madam Ophelia, the viral lead singer of the Sunyani Melody Band, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, hilariously sang Kwaku The Traveller

During her performance, the talented vocalist didn't know a lot of the lyrics and opened up about her style

The live band performer said that she usually does not lay too much emphasis on the lyrics of the song but rather the melody

Madam Ophelia, the famous lead singer of the viral Sunyani Melody Band, in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, showed her trademark humour and musical style as she hilariously sang Black Sherif's hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The talented vocalist, who has risen to stardom for her energetic and hilarious live band performances, couldn't sing some of the lyrics during the impromptu rendition. However, Madam Ophelia embraced the lighthearted moment and shared insights into her unique musical style.

"I don't always focus too much on the lyrics; it's all about the melody for me. Sometimes the English is challenging, so you do away with it and do your own thing," Madam Ophelia confessed with a smile.

Her carefree approach to singing has quickly won her many fans, who appreciate her ability to infuse humour into every performance.

Madam Ophelia gained widespread recognition after numerous videos of her delivering comical live band interpretations of popular hiplife and afrobeat songs went viral. Ghanaians have celebrated her for bringing an entertaining twist to their favourite tunes.

During the interview, the singer explained that her primary goal is to connect with the audience through her music.

